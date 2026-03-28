Dave Meltzer Breaks Down Ticket Sales, Predicts Main Event For AEW All In 2026

AEW's biggest show of the year returns to the United Kingdom this summer as All In London once again takes place at Wembley Stadium on August 30, marking the third time in four years the company has run the iconic football venue. There is always talk regarding ticket sales when it comes to All In, and in the latest edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Dave Meltzer broke down the opening day ticket sales, how many people are expected to attend, and what fans who do attend could see close the show.

After the first day of general public sales and all the pre-sales had wrapped up, All In London 2026 sold or distributed 19,883 tickets, a number that has since jumped to 21,141 tickets as of March 27 according to WrestleTix. While that number is not one to be laughed at, Meltzer admitted that comparing the opening day sales of the 2023 and 2024 events could lead to some worrying signs. Meltzer noted that no one is expecting AEW to hit the lofty heights of selling 81,035 tickets like what happened for the 2023 event, but the opening day sales of that show were in the 60,000 range, and the 2024 show had sold just under 34,000 tickets on the opening day.

The company is hoping to draw numbers similar to the 2024 event, which sold over 53,000 tickets, particularly with Will Ospreay back in action and the company seeming to be on the upswing in terms of momentum, but tracking buying patterns, Meltzer doesn't see AEW getting near the 2024 numbers. In fact, he believes that 35,000 paid attendees would be what the company should expect, especially considering that tickets are much cheaper than 2024 and the numbers are nowhere near where they were two years ago. Meltzer also noted that AEW decided to run The O2 Arena for last year's Forbidden Door pay-per-view, and while that show did eventually sell out, that wasn't until the day of the show, and if AEW aren't in a position to sell out The O2 Arena ahead of time, Meltzer doesn't see running Wembley Stadium as the best idea, regardless of how impressive selling 35,000 tickets might be for a company not named WWE.