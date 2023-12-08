AEW All In 2024 Ticket Sales Update

On the heels of their successful showcase in Wembley Stadium, All Elite Wrestling announced that they will be returning to this historic venue for another All In pay-per-view in 2024. Tickets for the event went on sale last week through Ticketmaster, with pre-sale opportunities dropping on November 27, while general sale tickets were made available on Friday, December 1. A week later, we now have an update on AEW's All In ticket sale progress.

According to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, AEW All In 2024 has sold 36,332 tickets so far, which currently makes it the fourth largest attendance for a professional wrestling event in the United Kingdom. The show's current gate was not specified in the report, but as of last Friday, AEW President Tony Khan noted that All In had reached a revenue of over $4 million (over £3M).

Despite All In being more than eight months away, Khan has already begun carving out some potential plans for the next year's big event, including a match involving Bryan Danielson, who recently declared that 2024 will be his last year of full-time wrestling. Khan is also keen on seeing England natives Jamie Hayter and PAC, who were sidelined from the 2023 show, receive their long-awaited homecomings next year.