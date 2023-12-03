AEW CEO Tony Khan Announces Opening Day Ticket Sales For All In 2024

AEW CEO Tony Khan took to X (previously known as Twitter) on Friday to announce that the first day of ticket sales for All In 2024 in Wembley Stadium has been a "huge success." More than $4 million in tickets were sold. The pre-sale began on November 27.

"Thank you all who made today's #AEWAllIn on-sale a huge success for AEW + @wembleystadium," tweeted Khan. "Our 2023 ticket on sale was in May; this time we began 5 months sooner! On day 1, AEW's already sold over $4 million in tickets (over £3M), just getting started: All In is 9 months away!"

Dave Meltzer in the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter reported some backstage details regarding ticket sale prices. One of the main things is that compared to last year, ticket prices are "much higher." A source told Meltzer that he spent 82 pounds ($104 USD) last year for his seat. The same seat is now priced at 367 pounds ($466 USD). The source also revealed that every seat in that section of the stadium is currently "over 300 pounds" ($381 USD). The highest price was reported to be for the best seats. There were also reported frustrations with buying tickets using FITE because of its seating map. The site didn't allow fans to pick a specific seat, which meant that most fans had to wait until several hours later to instead use Ticketmaster.

Also, per the report, it was said that Khan is treating All In as the promotion's version of WWE's WrestleMania. At the moment, All In is slated to be the only event the company will be doing in the United Kingdom.