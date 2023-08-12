Jamie Hayter And PAC Reportedly Will Not Be Cleared To Wrestle By AEW All In

AEW will head across the pond for the first time in their history later this month, but two of the company's biggest English stars will be unavailable due to injury.

With close to 80,000 tickets sold for AEW All In at Wembley Stadium, the event promises to be the largest pro wrestling event in the UK and will feature some of the biggest names in the business, including MJF, CM Punk and Kenny Omega. But in a huge blow for the passionate English fanbase, two of their own won't be wrestling in London. According to a report from Fightful Select, former AEW Women's World Champion Jamie Hayter and former AEW World Trios Champion PAC will not be cleared to compete in time for All In. Hayter hasn't wrestled since losing her championship to Toni Storm at Double or Nothing back in May, and while there were no concrete plans for her at Wembley, the company were originally hopeful she would be available in time. The 28-year-old is expected to miss the remainder of the year due to her injury issues.

PAC only just returned to AEW programming from an extended absence for the recent "Blood and Guts" match, where he turned on Blackpool Combat Club and began feuding with Jon Moxley and Claudio Castagnoli. Fightful's report indicates that the inaugural AEW All-Atlantic Champion and former Trios Champion was factored into plans for All In prior to sustaining an undisclosed injury. PAC had just two singles matches after his July 19 comeback, falling short against Castagnoli at the ROH Death Before Dishonor pay-per-view in a world title match before defeating the high-flying Gravity on the July 26th episode of "AEW Dynamite".

While AEW will be without PAC and Hayter for the record-breaking event, Saraya and Will Ospreay could both add some UK flavor to the card, with both names expected to be added in the coming weeks.