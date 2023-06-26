Will Ospreay Says He's Free On August 27 For AEW All In, Would Love To Work The Show

AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door saw Will Ospreay recapture the IWGP United States Heavyweight Championship from Kenny Omega after a brutal rematch that rectified his Wrestle Kingdom loss in January. However, with his record against Omega split at one a piece and AEW coming to his home country — the U.K. — later this summer, might Ospreay be back for All In at Wembley Stadium to finish their business? During the post-Forbidden Door media scrum, Ospreay indicated that he'd indeed be open to the possibility.

"Listen, the date's free. I'm wrestling Shingo the day before ... Honestly, I would love to. Once again, I don't work here. Nothing would make me feel prouder, as an Englishman who has flown the flag for my country even in the good and bad times, to celebrate it in Wembley Stadium ... I would just love that," Ospreay said.

However, Ospreay reiterated that while he'd love to be involved, it's a decision that doesn't entirely fall on his shoulders. "It's down to Tony [Khan]. I hope we can work something out. It would be incredible. It'd be a blessing, especially for my country, "he added. "I love our scene, I love our fanbase. It's so cool that a grand scale show is going to happen literally 40 minutes from my house. I'm going to be there regardless, I'll come watch."

All In will take place on August 27 from London and will mark the company's biggest show ever. AEW has already moved over 65,000 tickets for Wembley Stadium.