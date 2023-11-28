Tony Khan Says He Wants To Bring AEW To This Historic Venue Every Year

Following the success of AEW All In at Wembley Stadium, the company announced that they will be returning to the venue next year for the same event. During a recent interview with "BBC," AEW President Tony Khan reflected back on the massive 2023 pay-per-view, while also expressing his desire to make Wembley Stadium a yearly stop for AEW.

"The biggest night of our lives was to go to Wembley Stadium, and I'm so excited that we're coming back [next year]. It's a great tradition we're trying to build. I want to keep it going and bring that big show to Wembley Stadium every year," Khan said. "When AEW came to Wembley, it felt like a cultural moment in England. It's something we can create and bring every year that nobody can take away, and I'm really proud of it."

When asked about his potential plans for the 2024 iteration of All In, Khan noted his intention to include elements that weren't featured in this year's event, such as a Bryan Danielson match. In addition, Khan is also particularly yearning to see the homecomings of two England natives who were both absent from the 2023 show due to various injuries.

"We have other great members of the roster like PAC and Jamie Hayter, former champions in AEW, who I hope will be back. And they are, of course, both from England and very popular in the UK. I hope they can wrestle," Khan said.

Pre-sale tickets for AEW All In 2024 were first made available on Monday through Ticketmaster, with the general sale beginning this Friday, December 1.

