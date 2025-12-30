Bully Ray Predicts Main Event Of AEW All In 2026

2026 is just around the corner but a number of AEW fans are already getting excited for what they can expect at the AEW All In London pay-per-view, which will see the company return to Wembley Stadium on August 30. The event might be eight months away at the time of writing, but WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray believes that there is one logical match that should main event AEW's biggest show of the year, and he revealed his suggestion on a recent episode of "Busted Open Radio."

"In a perfect world...If Will {Ospreay] is healthy, Will Ospreay in his home country of England against MJF for the AEW World Heavyweight Championship." Ospreay did defeat MJF at AEW All In London 2024 for the AEW American Championship, which was later restored as the AEW International Championship. However, with the richest prize in AEW on the line, Bully believes that the story will write itself and can be AEW's equivalent of an all-time WWE classic.

"If the plan is to go with Will at All In, and I really hope that is the plan because I think that would be huge. The minute I talked about MJF and Will Ospreay, I think Davey Boy [Smith] and Bret [Hart], which I think that's what's popping into my head first, that's a hell of a compliment to pay those two guys, and I would–that's when I would switch the belt, you do that payoff. Listen, 80,000 people the first time in Wembley, 40,000 people the second time, if you can get in the middle of that, let's just say 50 to 60,000 people are paying to see Will Ospreay win, damn it Will Ospreay better win. You don't send those people home p***** off."

Bully concluded his point by saying that if the direction for All In is to have MJF face Ospreay, MJF needs to decide now whether he's going to be a babyface or a heel. In Bully's eyes, given that Ospreay will be in his home country and people will want to see him win, MJF must be the heel.

Please credit "Busted Open Radio" when using quotes from this article, and give a H/T to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.