Tommaso Ciampa Becomes Champion In AEW Debut On Collision

Following his surprise appearance on the January 28 episode of "AEW Dynamite," Tommaso Ciampa made his highly anticipated in-ring debut for All Elite Wrestling on the January 31 episode of "AEW Collision." He stepped up to challenge Mark Briscoe for the AEW TNT Championship, and after a hard-hitting bout, Ciampa shocked the world and defeated Briscoe to become the new AEW TNT Champion.

Both men were evenly matched during the opening moments as neither the champion or the challenger could establish any sort of dominance, but Briscoe made the breakthrough after an Enzuigiri and a Tope Con Hilo to the outside. Briscoe stayed on top until Ciampa ducked out of the way of a chop and immediately went on the offensive, whipping Briscoe into the corner. However, the champion evaded Ciampa and took the action to the apron as he attempted to Suplex the challenger to the floor. This came back to haunt Briscoe as Ciampa countered and landed a nasty Psycho Driller on the apron to take control as the match entered the commercial break. During the break, Ciampa kept the aggression going by wearing down the champion and stayed on top until the 10 minute time call.

Coming out of the break, Briscoe got back into things with a series of strikes, but when he went for an Exploder Suplex, Ciampa blocked it. The champion decided to take the action back to the outside with a Drop Kick through the ropes before throwing Ciampa into the ring post and following up with a Blockbuster off the apron. When the action returned to the ring, Ciampa had enough left in the tank to hit a Draping DDT, and decided to take the action to the top rope on the hopes of hitting an Avalanche Psycho Driller. However, Briscoe would block it and hit a Froggy Bow which got a near fall, which led to him going back to the top rope, but Ciampa followed him up and landed the Avalanche Psycho Driller, which only got a two count.

With only five minutes left, both men ended up on the outside once more, which resulted in Briscoe hitting a Froggy Bow on a standing Ciampa from the top rope to the outside and through a table. Briscoe and Ciampa beat the ten count on the floor as only two minutes remained on the clock, and when Briscoe fired up after being hit with a German Suplex, Ciampa hit a running knee that finally put Briscoe down for the three count and a shocking victory. The "Psycho Killer" becomes the second AEW wrestler after Mercedes Mone to win a title in their debut match.