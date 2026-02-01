AEW Collision Results 1/31 - Tommaso Ciampa, The Rascalz Make In-Ring Debuts

Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s coverage of "AEW Collision" on January 31, 2026, coming to you from the final night of the residency at the ESports Arena in Arlington, Texas.

On "Dynamite", Tommaso Ciampa shocked not only the wrestling world, but a former foe in Mark Briscoe. The two tangled in ROH in the mid aughts. He showed up to answer Briscoe's Open Challenge for the TNT Championship. The title will be on the line tonight.

After making a couple of backstage appearances, The Rascalz will also make their AEW in-ring debut. After playing Rock, Paper, Scissors and pulling straws, it was determined that Desmond Xavier and Zachary Wentz would face the CRU.

Prior to Kris Statlander putting the Women's Championship on the line against Thekla, Babes of Wrath told Sisters of Sin that if they stayed out the match, they would offer them a shot at the tag titles tonight. Skye Blue and Julia Hart kept up their end of the deal and will collect on their match tonight.

Clark Connors is making his return to AEW for the first time since competing at Forbidden Door 2025. He will take on Darby Allin for the first time.

On ROH, Adam Priest confronted Rocky Romero and then laid down the challenge to Kazuchika Okada. Okada will defend the International Championship tonight.