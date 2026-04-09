Tommaso Ciampa Earns #1 Spot In AEW Casino Gauntlet

With Kyle Fletcher out of action indefinitely after suffering a knee injury, the AEW TNT Championship has been vacated, but a new champion will be determined at Dynasty on April 12 in one of AEW's signature matches, the Casino Gauntlet Match. Former TNT Champion Tommaso Ciampa and CMLL's Mascara Dorada faced off on the April 8 episode of "AEW Dynamite" to determine who will enter the Casino Gauntlet as the number one entrant, and after a back-and-forth contest, Ciampa secured the number one spot.

A classic case of high-flyer needing to be grounded, Ciampa tried everything to keep up with Dorada in the early going but was too slow for the Mexican star, who hit a number of Arm Drags, Hurricanranas, and dives to the outside to keep control. This did backfire as the match entered the commercial break as Ciampa was able to dish out some punishment of his own, even sending Dorada over the barricade and into the crowd face first before smashing his head into the announce desk at ringside.

Back from the break and Dorada was able to use his aerial offense once again to try and secure the victory, hitting a Moonsault off the ring post to the outside and a 450 Splash for a near fall. However, Ciampa was able to catch Dorada going to the well one time too often and hit a Backstabber for a near fall of his own. Ciampa went for the Psycho Driller but Dorada escaped and hit a Neckbreaker from an Electric Chair position which also earned him a two count. Ciampa got his boot up when Dorada tried hitting a Moonsault, but it didn't stop Dorada from going for more offense. With that said, Ciampa rolled Dorada into the Widow's Bell DDT and followed it up with a running knee for the win, securing Ciampa's place in the Casino Gauntlet as the number one entrant.