AEW TNT Title Vacated, Casino Gauntlet Will Determine New Champ

AEW President Tony Khan announced on his pre-show live stream ahead of "AEW Dynamite" on X (formerly Twitter) that Kyle Fletcher would be vacating the TNT Championship due to injury. It was initially reported on Monday that the "Protostar" would be out for a significant amount of time due to a meniscus injury, as well as other injuries he recently sustained.

Khan confirmed that they believe Fletcher will be out for months, though they do believe that he will be back in the ring in 2026. He called Fletcher one of the "greatest TNT Champions of all time," but said that he is forced to vacate the title. Khan announced that at Dynasty on Sunday from Vancouver, there will be a Casino Gauntlet match to crown the new champion.

To determine the number one entrant into the gauntlet, the former TNT Champion Tommaso Ciampa will take on Mascara Dorada on "Dynamite." Elsewhere on the show, Chris Jericho is set to address his return to AEW, and the also-returning Queen Aminata will take on TBS Champion Willow Nightingale for the gold. A trios matching pitting the Don Callis Family's Mark Davis, Andrade El Idolo, and Konosuke Takeshita against Bandido, Darby Allin, and AEW National Champion Jack Perry will also take place.