Current AEW Champion Reportedly Set To Miss Significant Time Due To Injury

Although AEW just saw Will Ospreay rejoin its roster at Revolution following neck surgery, it's been announced that another one of the brand's most reliable in-ring stars is expected to be sidelined for an extended period of time.

According to Fightful Select, TNT Champion Kyle Fletcher suffered a meniscus injury which will put him out of action immediately. In addition, there are other injuries that he recently sustained which is expected to prolong his time away from the ring. At this time, the future of the TNT Championship is uncertain, with AEW yet to reveal if the title will be vacated following Fletcher's injury.

After the March 28 edition of "AEW Collision," it was reported that Fletcher had left the arena in a walking boot following his win over The Rascalz alongside Mark Davis. Just over a week ago, there was uncertainty surrounding the severity of Fletcher's health status, but a meniscus injury usually results in weeks to months of recovery. At the time of this writing, Fletcher has currently held the TNT Championship for 54 days and has defended the title against stars like Robbie Eagles, Mike Bailey and Mark Briscoe, which were also his last three singles matches before getting injured.

On Monday, Fightful Select reported Private Party's Marq Quen has also suffered an injury and will miss a significant amount of time due to an unspecific tear. Quen's injury comes at an unfortunate time as he and his parter Isiah Kassidy just returned to AEW programming after being absent for a full year.