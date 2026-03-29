Kyle Fletcher Reportedly Left AEW Collision In Walking Boot

TNT Champion Kyle Fletcher reportedly exited Saturday's episode of "AEW Collision" in Cedar Rapids with the assistance of a walking boot.

Fletcher and Mark Davis teamed up to take on Dezmond Xavier and Zachary Wentz of The Rascalz on "Collision," with the Don Callis Family members picking up the win after Davis planted Xavier with a sit-out piledriver. According to Bryan Alvarez of the Wrestling Observer, the win came with a notable downside, specifically in relation to Fletcher.

"Kyle Fletcher left the show tonight in a walking boot," Alvarez wrote. "Whatever the injury is, it's legit. Hoping for the best."

Minutes into their tag bout, Fletcher and Davis picked up Wentz and Xavier and drove them into each other, back-first. To further the damage, the DCF members then dropped The Rascalz with a pair of suplexes. Upon delivering the suplexes, Fletcher's knee awkwardly collided with Davis' back, causing Fletcher to immediately roll out of the ring.

While Davis continued to wrestle, live audience accounts revealed that AEW medical staff checked on Fletcher's condition on the outside. Fletcher later returned to the ring to finish the match, though noticeably favoring his left leg. As of this writing it is unconfirmed if the aforementioned spot contributed to Fletcher's reported injury. The extent of the injury, as well as potential missed in-ring time, is also unclear.

The Australia native currently reigns as the AEW TNT Champion, having dethroned Tommaso Ciampa last month. Since then, he's successfully defended the title against Mark Briscoe, "Speedball" Mike Bailey, and Robbie Eagles.