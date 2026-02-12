Kyle Fletcher Dethrones AEW TNT Champion Tommaso Ciampa In Shocking Upset

Kyle Fletcher is once again TNT Champion after defeating Tommaso Ciampa on "AEW Dynamite." The men pushed each other to their limits, and the bout was fought up to the wire, almost hitting the 20 minute time limit.

Fletcher told Don Callis to stay out of the match during a backstage segment, and despite sitting on commentary with Lance Archer at his side, with Ciampa trying to bait him at one point during the bout, Callis obeyed.

Ciampa and Fletcher battled both in and around the ring. Ciampa hit a running hip attack to Fletcher, sending him crashing up against the ring barricade, and then threw him across to the opposite side. Fletcher caught the second hip attack attempt and sent Ciampa crashing to the floor. Fletcher dodged a running knee from Ciampa by the ring steps, but the champion got Fletcher across his shoulders and hit a Psycho Driver to Fletcher on the steps.

The champion almost had Fletcher pinned with a running knee and looked for an avalanche Psycho Driver, but Fletcher dodged the move. The pair then traded big moves and pinfall attempts, including Ciampa kicking out of a Brainbuster and Fletcher another running knee and a Brainbuster by Ciampa. In the end, it was Fletcher to hit a Michinoku Driver and one final Brainbuster for the win.

Following the match, Fletcher was challenged to a seventh match by former champion Mark Briscoe, who said their series was tied at three wins each. Fletcher accepted the challenge, but said it had to be their final match, on his home turf at Grand Slam Australia on Saturday. In his final demand, Fletcher said it would be a ladder match to end their story.