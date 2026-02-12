AEW Dynamite Results 2/11 - Two Championships On The Line, Three-Way Number One Contenders Match & More

Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s live coverage for "AEW Dynamite" on February 11, 2026, coming to you live from the Toyota Arena in Ontario, California!

Kris Statlander will be putting the AEW Women's World Championship on the line as she defends against Triangle of Madness' Thekla in a Strap Match. Tensions between the two women have continued to be on the rise over the course of the past several weeks, with Thekla previously unsuccessfully challenging Statlander for her title on the January 28 episode of "Dynamite" in a regular match.

Coming off his successful defense against Claudio Castagnoli of The Death Riders and The Conglomeration's Roderick Strong in a Three-Way Match on "AEW Collision" this past Saturday, Tommaso Ciampa will be putting the TNT Championship on the line once again tonight as he defends against The Don Callis Family's Kyle Fletcher. Ciampa became TNT Champion after he dethroned Mark Briscoe on the January 31 episode of "Collision", while Fletcher himself is a former TNT Champion having had a 114 day reign with the title.

AEW World Tag Team Champions Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler of FTR will be finding out who their next challengers are, as Matt Jackson and Nick Jackson of The Young Bucks collide with The Rascalz's Dezmond Xavier and Myron Reed and a mystery tag team in a Three-Way Number One Contenders Match. The Young Bucks have been getting back to their roots as of late and made it clear that they had their eye on recapturing tag team gold in a video package from last Wednesday's edition of "Dynamite", while tonight will mark Xavier's first match on "Dynamite" and Reed's first ever time competing in an AEW ring.

Additionally, Kenny Omega and Swerve Strickland will be meeting with one another in an interview tonight as they both continue vying for MJF's AEW World Championship, have losses against Andrade El Idolo in singles competition, and met one another in a tense faceoff last Wednesday.