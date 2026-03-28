AEW Collision Results 3/28 - Okada Vs. Knight, More

Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s coverage of "AEW Collision" on March 28, 2026, coming to you from the Alliant Energy Power House in Cedar Rapids, Iowa!

In a rematch of an epic C2 match where Kevin Knight got the upset over Kazuchika Okada, "The Jet" looks to do it again tonight with the International Championship on the line.

After their 95-day reign as inaugural Women's Tag Team Champions ended in five minutes at Revolution, Babes of Wrath are challenging Divine Dominion to try to get their titles back.

On "Slam Dunk Sunday", Tommaso Ciampa picked up a win over Lio Rush. Tonight, he looks to keep his winning ways going against Ace Austin. He eliminated Austin during the 21-man Blackjack Battle Royale at Revolution.