AEW Dynamite Results 4/8 - TBS Championship On The Line, Kenny Omega & Chris Jericho Appear

Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s live coverage for "AEW Dynamite" on April 8, 2026, coming to you live from the Rogers Place in Edmonton, Alberta, Canada!

Coming off her successful defense against the returning Hikaru Shida on the April 2 episode of "AEW Collision", Willow Nightingale will be putting her TBS Championship on the line once again tonight as she defends against Queen Aminata. This will mark Aminata's first time competing in a ring since herself and Jamie Hayter came up short to Sisters of Sin in a quarterfinals match for the AEW Women's World Tag Team Championship Tournament during the Fright Night "Dynamite" Special on October 29, 2025.

Chris Jericho made his surprise return to AEW during last Wednesday's episode of "Dynamite", telling his hometown Winnipeg crowd that he was home both there and in AEW. Following such, Jericho will be making an appearance on tonight's show with something on his mind to share.

Before he challenges MJF for the AEW World Championship at AEW Dynasty this coming Saturday, Kenny Omega will be making an appearance with something on his mind to share. After Omega and MJF their Dynasty match official by putting pen-to-paper with a contract signing last Wednesday that led to a tense verbal confrontation between them, "Speedball" Mike Bailey stepped in to come to Omega's defense and was unsuccessful in scoring a win against MJF in an AEW World Championship Eliminator Match later that same night.

AEW National Champion Jack Perry will be joining forces with Brody King and Darby Allin to take on The Don Callis Family's Andrade El Idolo, Mark Davis, and Konosuke Takeshita. While Perry, King, and the aforementioned Omega emerged victorious against The Demand's Ricochet, Bishop Kanu, and Toa Liona last Wednesday, Allin has been vying for a shot at MJF's AEW World Championship despite MJF enlisting The Don Callis Family to prevent Allin from gaining such.