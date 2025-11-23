FTR Overthrows Brodido To Begin Third AEW Tag Title Reign At Full Gear 2025

BRODIDO came into AEW Full Gear having successfully defended their title five times. However, FTR defeated them to become three-time AEW Tag Team Champions.

In the early part of the match, both teams were evenly split. King threw Wheeler into Harwood before cannonballing them. FTR sent Bandido to the floor before Wheeler suplexed King. King grabbed Harwood by the neck when Wheeler splashed him, allowing Bandido to connect with a 450. King went to dive on Harwood, but took out Stoke instead. They double teamed Bandido, but he countered the Shatter Machine. Bandido lifted Wheeler with one arm & slammed him on top of Harwood, who was on the outside. He followed with a high crossbody on both men.

FTR missed Shatter Machine. Bandido did the 21 Plex on Harwood, but Wheeler held his partner's hands. Bandido immediately tried for a 21 Plex on Wheeler. FTR connected with Shatter Machine, but King broke it up. King went for a crossbody against the barricade, but Wheeler moved and sent him crashing to the floor. Wheeler took a title in the ring, but King pulled the other end. When King let go, Wheeler hit Bandido with the title while the ref's back was turned. Bandido was able to kick out. King splashed Wheeler next to Stoke. BRODIDO hit the Shatter Machine on Harwood, but he kicked out. Bandido was pulled into the ringpost. Wheeler did a dive on King before he and Wheeler landed a DoomsDay Device on Bandido. He rolled through and pinned Harwood. King put Harwood in a headlock over the rope and Wheeler did one on him to make him let go. Harwood spiked King on the apron. Wheeler landed two consecutive piledrivers, but Bandido kicked out both times. FTR connected with another Shatter Machine on Bandido for the win.