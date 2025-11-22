AEW Full Gear Results 11/22 - AEW World Championship Steel Cage Match, No Holds Barred Match & More

Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s live coverage for AEW Full Gear on November 22, 2025, coming to you live from the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey at a special start time of 8 PM ET!

After weeks of issues with one another, titleholder "Hangman" Adam Page and Samoa Joe of The Opps look to settle things between them once and for all when they collide in an AEW World Championship Steel Cage Match. Not only has Page scored wins over Joe's stablemates Powerhouse Hobbs in a Falls Count Anywhere match and Katsuyori Shibata on the November 12 edition of "AEW Dynamite" and the three hour "Dynamite" and "AEW Collision" special this past Wednesday, but Joe previously unsuccessfully challenged Page for his title at AEW WrestleDream on October 18.

Jon Moxley of The Death Riders will be going head-to-head with The Paragon and Conglomeration's Kyle O'Reilly in a No Holds Barred Match, while Moxley's stablemate PAC goes one-on-one with Darby Allin in singles competition. As Allin continues his quest to put an end to The Death Riders once and for all, O'Reilly made Moxley tap out of the Men's Blood & Guts on the November 12 episode of "Dynamite" by cinching in an Ankle Lock in order for himself, Allin, Orange Cassidy, Roderick Strong, and the aforementioned Briscoe emerge victorious Moxley, PAC, Wheeler Yuta, Daniel Garcia, and Clauidio Castagnoli.

Mercedes Mone looks to win her fourteenth championship belt and put an end to Kris Statlander's 64 day reign as titleholder as she challenges Statlander for the AEW Women's World Championship tonight. As Mone and Statlander have encountered one another over the course of the past few weeks in a series of confrontations, Mone added the thirteenth championship to her collection this past Wednesday when she emerged victorious against Red Velvet to become the Ring Of Honor Women's World Television Champion in a unification match that also involved the interim Ring Of Honor Women's World Television Championship.

Marina Shafir and Megan Bayne will be squaring off with Timeless Love Bombs' Toni Storm and Mina Shirakawa in a semifinals match for the AEW Women's World Tag Team Championship Tournament, while Skye Blue and Julia Hart of Sisters Of Sin will face Babes Of Wrath's Willow Nightingale and Harley Cameron on the other side of the bracket in another semifinals match. Before Shafir and Bayne, Timeless Love Bombs, Sisters Of Sin, and Babes Of Wrath compete in their respective semifinals matches, they will all be meeting with one another in a Four Corners match tonight where the winners will earn the right to pick the stipulation of their choice for their semifinals match.

Matt Jackson and Nick Jackson of The Young Bucks will be joining forces with The Don Callis Family's Josh Alexander to go toe-to-toe with Kenny Omega and Jurassic Express' Jack Perry and Luchasaurus in a $1 Million Trios Match. Don Callis has made efforts to try recruiting Matt and Nick to The Don Callis Family over the past few weeks, and while he looked to get a definitive answer from them this past Wednesday, a physical altercation between Omega, Perry, Luchasaurus, Mark Davis, and Rocky Romero broke out before they could give him their answer.

Speaking of The Don Callis Family, Mark Briscoe will have to become the newest member of the stable if he is unsuccessful in dethroning Kyle Fletcher as TNT Champion when he challenges him for the title in a No Disqualification Match tonight. With Fletcher having previously retained the TNT Championship against Briscoe at WrestleDream, Briscoe has made it clear that he will stop at nothing to get his hands on Fletcher or the TNT Championship over the course of the past few weeks.

Brody King and Bandido will be putting the AEW World Tag Team Championship on the line for the first time since retaining against AEW Continental Champion Kazuchika Okada and IWGP World Heavyweight Champion Konosuke Takeshita at WrestleDream as they defend against FTR's Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler. Tensions between all four men and FTR's manager Stokely have boiled over the last several weeks, with FTR and Stokely mocking Bandido by speaking with his grandmother in the crowd on October 12.

A Casino Gauntlet Match is set to be held tonight to crown the first ever AEW National Champion, with the first person out of a possible total of 21 competitors to score a pinfall or make one of their opponents tap out to a submission becoming the inaugural titleholder. As of writing, Ricochet of The Demand, "Speedball" Mike Bailey, Kevin Knight have all been confirmed to compete in the match, while The Hurt Syndicate's Bobby Lashley and Shelton Benjamin will be staring off the action after defeating Ricochet and Bailey this past Wednesday to earn the number one and two spots respectively.