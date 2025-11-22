AEW Full Gear Results 11/22 - AEW World Championship Steel Cage Match, No Holds Barred Match & More
Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s live coverage for AEW Full Gear on November 22, 2025, coming to you live from the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey at a special start time of 8 PM ET!
After weeks of issues with one another, titleholder "Hangman" Adam Page and Samoa Joe of The Opps look to settle things between them once and for all when they collide in an AEW World Championship Steel Cage Match. Not only has Page scored wins over Joe's stablemates Powerhouse Hobbs in a Falls Count Anywhere match and Katsuyori Shibata on the November 12 edition of "AEW Dynamite" and the three hour "Dynamite" and "AEW Collision" special this past Wednesday, but Joe previously unsuccessfully challenged Page for his title at AEW WrestleDream on October 18.
Jon Moxley of The Death Riders will be going head-to-head with The Paragon and Conglomeration's Kyle O'Reilly in a No Holds Barred Match, while Moxley's stablemate PAC goes one-on-one with Darby Allin in singles competition. As Allin continues his quest to put an end to The Death Riders once and for all, O'Reilly made Moxley tap out of the Men's Blood & Guts on the November 12 episode of "Dynamite" by cinching in an Ankle Lock in order for himself, Allin, Orange Cassidy, Roderick Strong, and the aforementioned Briscoe emerge victorious Moxley, PAC, Wheeler Yuta, Daniel Garcia, and Clauidio Castagnoli.
Mercedes Mone looks to win her fourteenth championship belt and put an end to Kris Statlander's 64 day reign as titleholder as she challenges Statlander for the AEW Women's World Championship tonight. As Mone and Statlander have encountered one another over the course of the past few weeks in a series of confrontations, Mone added the thirteenth championship to her collection this past Wednesday when she emerged victorious against Red Velvet to become the Ring Of Honor Women's World Television Champion in a unification match that also involved the interim Ring Of Honor Women's World Television Championship.
Marina Shafir and Megan Bayne will be squaring off with Timeless Love Bombs' Toni Storm and Mina Shirakawa in a semifinals match for the AEW Women's World Tag Team Championship Tournament, while Skye Blue and Julia Hart of Sisters Of Sin will face Babes Of Wrath's Willow Nightingale and Harley Cameron on the other side of the bracket in another semifinals match. Before Shafir and Bayne, Timeless Love Bombs, Sisters Of Sin, and Babes Of Wrath compete in their respective semifinals matches, they will all be meeting with one another in a Four Corners match tonight where the winners will earn the right to pick the stipulation of their choice for their semifinals match.
Matt Jackson and Nick Jackson of The Young Bucks will be joining forces with The Don Callis Family's Josh Alexander to go toe-to-toe with Kenny Omega and Jurassic Express' Jack Perry and Luchasaurus in a $1 Million Trios Match. Don Callis has made efforts to try recruiting Matt and Nick to The Don Callis Family over the past few weeks, and while he looked to get a definitive answer from them this past Wednesday, a physical altercation between Omega, Perry, Luchasaurus, Mark Davis, and Rocky Romero broke out before they could give him their answer.
Speaking of The Don Callis Family, Mark Briscoe will have to become the newest member of the stable if he is unsuccessful in dethroning Kyle Fletcher as TNT Champion when he challenges him for the title in a No Disqualification Match tonight. With Fletcher having previously retained the TNT Championship against Briscoe at WrestleDream, Briscoe has made it clear that he will stop at nothing to get his hands on Fletcher or the TNT Championship over the course of the past few weeks.
Brody King and Bandido will be putting the AEW World Tag Team Championship on the line for the first time since retaining against AEW Continental Champion Kazuchika Okada and IWGP World Heavyweight Champion Konosuke Takeshita at WrestleDream as they defend against FTR's Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler. Tensions between all four men and FTR's manager Stokely have boiled over the last several weeks, with FTR and Stokely mocking Bandido by speaking with his grandmother in the crowd on October 12.
A Casino Gauntlet Match is set to be held tonight to crown the first ever AEW National Champion, with the first person out of a possible total of 21 competitors to score a pinfall or make one of their opponents tap out to a submission becoming the inaugural titleholder. As of writing, Ricochet of The Demand, "Speedball" Mike Bailey, Kevin Knight have all been confirmed to compete in the match, while The Hurt Syndicate's Bobby Lashley and Shelton Benjamin will be staring off the action after defeating Ricochet and Bailey this past Wednesday to earn the number one and two spots respectively.
Saturday Tailgate Brawl
El Sky Team's Mascara Dorada, Mistico, and Neon will be defending the CMLL World Trios Championship against The Don Callis Family's Hechicero and the aforementioned Okada and Takeshita prior to the Full Gear main card at 7 PM ET on TNT after Okada defeated Dorada in a Double Jeopardy match this past Wednesday to secure the title match.
Two other Don Callis Family members will also be in action when Trent Beretta and the aforementioned Romero of RPG Vice go head-to-head with "Big Boon!" A.J. and Q.T. Marshall in tag team action, while Bryan Keith and Big Bill, Juice Robinson and Austin Gunn, The Outrunners, and The Acclaimed square off with one another in a $200,000 Four-Way Tag Team Match.
Eddie Kingston and HOOK will also be joining forces to take on The Workhorsemen's JD Drake and Anthony Henry in what will mark the latter duo's first AEW match since coming up short to the aforementioned Joe and Hobbs on the September 20 Saturday Tailgate Brawl.
We are live! Nigel McGuinness, Dalton Castle, and Tony Schiavone greet audiences at home on Saturday Tailgate Brawl as Bryan Keith and Big Bill, Juice Robinson and Austin Gunn, The Outrunners, and The Acclaimed make their way to the ring.
Bryan Keith and Big Bill vs. Juice Robinson and Austin Gunn vs. The Outrunners vs. The Acclaimed in a $200,000 Four-Way Tag Team Match - Saturday Tailgate Brawl
Anthony Bowens and Austin begin the action. The bell rings and the two lock up. Max Caster begins clapping from the apron, but Bowens questions what he's doing. Caster tags in, but unbeknownst to him, Robinson has tagged in on his side. He sends Caster crashing into the mat, but Truth Magnum and Bill tag in. Magnum wastes no time going after Bill, but Bill sends him crashing out of the ring over the top rope.
Back from the break, Magnum and Turbo Floyd begin levelling everyone else with bodyslams. Bowens takes out Floyd with a Famouser, and Caster whips Magnum into the corner. Bowens and Caster double team on Magnum and Caster delivers a bodyslam to him before Bowens ascends to the top rope while Caster holds Magnum in place for him to land the Scissor Me Timbers. Robinson sneaks up behind Bowens and rolls him up for the win.
Winners: Austin Gunn and Juice Robinson
Paul Wight then makes his way to the ring, joining McGuinness and Schiavone at the announce desk.
Back from the break, Samoa Joe sends a pointed message to "Hangman" Adam Page ahead of their AEW World Championship Steel Cage Match later tonight whilst surrounded by security guards.
Back at ringside, RPG Vice and Don Callis make their way to the ring. QT Marshall, "Big Boom!" A.J., Big Justice, The Rizzler, and Aaron Solo follow.
RPG Vice (w/ Don Callis) vs. Big Boom! A.J. and Q.T. Marshall (w/ Big Justice) - Saturday Tailgate Brawl
The bell rings and A.J. brawls with Romero as Beretta fires off right hands on Marshall in the opposite corner. RPG Vice look to send A.J. and Marshall crashing into one another, but Marshall and A.J. reverse things to send Beretta and Romero crashing into one another. A.J. and Marshall then double team on Romero before A.J. helps Marshall fly over the top rope to take out Beretta and Romero on the outside.
Back from the break, Romero wears down Marshall with a submission hold. Romero finds himself in a verbal altercation with Justice and Rizzler, but Beretta intervenes and shoves Justice to the ground. As Rizzler checks on Justice, Marshall levels Romero with a dropkick back in the ring and tags in A.J. as Beretta tags in on his side.
A.J.lands a back elbow on Romero and sends him crashing out of the ring. Beretta rocks A.J. with a superkick and sets up for a powerbomb, but Don Callis hops up on the apron to cause a distraction. This opens the door for Beretta to hit A.J. with his arm brace he's wearing and a Shining Wizard before he goes for a pin. A.J. kicks out.
Beretta pins A.J., but Marshall breaks the fall by flying off the middle rope. Romero catches Marshall with a Sliced Bread and lands alternating lariats on A.J. and Marshall in opposite corners, then grabs Beretta's arm brace and looks to use it while Romero distracts the referee. Justice slides into the ring and lands a cutter on Romero before he can use the arm brace, then celebrates with Paul Wight.
Beretta grabs onto Justice, but Wight levels him with a right hand. A.J. gets Beretta up into a powerbomb position and delivers a powerbomb-Sliced Bread combination with Marshall as Marshall flies off the top rope for the win.
Winners:
