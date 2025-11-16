Breaking Down The Belts: Brodido's AEW World Tag Team Championship

Brodido look to make their sixth defense in less than 100 days as AEW World Tag Team Champions when as they face two-time champions FTR at Full Gear. Their fairytale run as a seemingly thrown together tandem started in the lead in to Forbidden Door, the champions in the Hurt Syndicate looking to fend off the winners of a number one contendership tournament.

On one side of the bracket, FTR faced, fought, and felled both JetSpeed and the Bang Bang Gang. Brodido, meanwhile, saw off both the Gates of Agony in the opening round and multi-time champions the Young Bucks in the semi-finals respectively. But when the two teams met in the final there was no winner to be found, Brodido and FTR wrestling to a 30-minute time limit draw, sharing number one contendership as two challengers to the champions in a three-way tag at Forbidden Door. Courtesy of the aforementioned Gates of Agony alongside Ricochet, the title match turned into a re-run of the contest between FTR and Brodido; The Demand, as they have come to be known, taking the Hurt Syndicate out of the match with a brawl. And Brodido pinned FTR to win the tag titles from the Hurt Syndicate when all was said and done.

Now FTR are coming back for the titles in a traditional two-on-two affair, though surely with Stokely Hathaway in their corner. That naturally begs the questions of whether Brodido can match the feat of beating them the first time, whether FTR are the team to spoil the fairytale run of Brodido, and how whatever does occur goes down in actual practice. Time will answer those, but in the interim, let's have a go at breaking down the situation before it unfolds and try to get a measure on what could and should happen when all is said and done.