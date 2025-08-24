Brodido Pin FTR To Capture AEW Tag Titles In Non-Elimination Match At Forbidden Door

The reign of The Hurt Syndicate has come to end in a rather chaotic manner.

At AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door, Bobby Lashley and Shelton Benjamin defended their AEW Tag Team Championships against FTR (Cash Wheeler and Dax Harwood) and Brodido (Bandido and Brody King) in a non-elimination three-way match, meaning there were no disqualifications and no countouts. This dynamic proved to be critical for The Hurt Syndicate as a trio of masked men attacked them, which led to a brawl up the entrance ramp. The assailants later revealed themselves as Ricochet, Bishop Kaun, and Toa Liona.

Meanwhile, FTR and Brodido continued to battle each other in the ring, with Bandido pushing Wheeler off the top turnbuckle. A moment later, King laid out Harwood with a superplex; Bandido followed with a Frog Splash and a springboard flip. In what appeared to be a missed cue, the referee then stopped counting Bandido's cover on Harwood, making way for Wheeler to reenter the ring. Wheeler's reentrance turned out to be unsuccessful, however, as King blocked him from halting the referee's follow-up count on Harwood. As such, Bandido and King are the AEW World Tag Team Champions.

Initially, Lashley and Benjamin were set to defend their titles against the winners of an eliminator tournament. When FTR and Brodido reached a time limit draw in the tournament finals, however, AEW President Tony Khan made the call for a triple threat title match at AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door.

Lashley and Benjamin made their AEW debuts in the late months of 2024 alongside their former manager MVP. Formerly The Hurt Business, the three tweaked their collective name to The Hurt Syndicate, with Benjamin and Lashley working in the ring as a tag team. In January 2025, Benjamin and Lashley unseated Marq Quen and Isiah Kassidy to claim the AEW Tag Team Championships.