AEW X NJPW Forbidden Door 2025 Live Coverage 8/24 - Hangman Vs. MJF, Lights Out Steel Cage

AEW's annual cross-promotional pay-per-view returns for the fourth year in a row with today's Forbidden Door, live from the O2 Arena in London, England. There are nine matches scheduled for the main card, which begins at 1 p.m. ET. Before that, starting at 11:30 ET, the Zero Hour pre-show is set to include four bouts.

Following his big win at AEW All In last month, "Hangman" Adam Page will defend the AEW World Championship against Maxwell Jacob Friedman, and the title can change hands through count-out or disqualification.

Athena won the Women's Casino Gauntlet match last month to earn a title shot, and the longtime ROH Women's World Champion quickly chose "Timeless" Toni Storm and her AEW Women's World Championship, with Forbidden Door as the venue.

No titles will be on the line but blood will likely be shed in the ten-man Lights Out steel cage match. The teams are comprised of Jon Moxley, Claudio Castagnoli, the Young Bucks, and Gabe Kidd against Will Ospreay, Kenny Omega, Kota Ibushi, Darby Allin, and NJPW's Hiroshi Tanahashi.

Kazuchika Okada will defend the AEW Unified Championship against Swerve Strickland, with reports indicating that Strickland is dealing with an injury heading into the bout.

The AEW World Tag Team Championship will be up for grabs in an elimination three-way, featuring The Hurt Syndicate defending against FTR and the duo of Brody King and Bandido. Meanwhile, in another tag match, Christian Cage will rely on the help of his old friend Adam Copeland as they take on two of Cage's former allies, Killswitch and Kip Sabian.

Both the TBS and TNT Championships will be defended, with Kyle Fletcher facing Hiromu Takahashi while Mercedes Moné has to contend with Alex Windsor, Bozilla, and Persephone. Nigel McGuinness will also challenge Zack Sabre Jr. for the IWGP World Heavyweight Championship.