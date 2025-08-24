AEW X NJPW Forbidden Door 2025 Live Coverage 8/24 - Hangman Vs. MJF, Lights Out Steel Cage
AEW's annual cross-promotional pay-per-view returns for the fourth year in a row with today's Forbidden Door, live from the O2 Arena in London, England. There are nine matches scheduled for the main card, which begins at 1 p.m. ET. Before that, starting at 11:30 ET, the Zero Hour pre-show is set to include four bouts.
Following his big win at AEW All In last month, "Hangman" Adam Page will defend the AEW World Championship against Maxwell Jacob Friedman, and the title can change hands through count-out or disqualification.
Athena won the Women's Casino Gauntlet match last month to earn a title shot, and the longtime ROH Women's World Champion quickly chose "Timeless" Toni Storm and her AEW Women's World Championship, with Forbidden Door as the venue.
No titles will be on the line but blood will likely be shed in the ten-man Lights Out steel cage match. The teams are comprised of Jon Moxley, Claudio Castagnoli, the Young Bucks, and Gabe Kidd against Will Ospreay, Kenny Omega, Kota Ibushi, Darby Allin, and NJPW's Hiroshi Tanahashi.
Kazuchika Okada will defend the AEW Unified Championship against Swerve Strickland, with reports indicating that Strickland is dealing with an injury heading into the bout.
The AEW World Tag Team Championship will be up for grabs in an elimination three-way, featuring The Hurt Syndicate defending against FTR and the duo of Brody King and Bandido. Meanwhile, in another tag match, Christian Cage will rely on the help of his old friend Adam Copeland as they take on two of Cage's former allies, Killswitch and Kip Sabian.
Both the TBS and TNT Championships will be defended, with Kyle Fletcher facing Hiromu Takahashi while Mercedes Moné has to contend with Alex Windsor, Bozilla, and Persephone. Nigel McGuinness will also challenge Zack Sabre Jr. for the IWGP World Heavyweight Championship.
Zero Hour begins
The Zero Hour pre-show begins with Renee Paquette, RJ City, Jeff Jarrett, and Madison Rayne covering everything planned for today's show.
They spend some time going in depth on tonight's biggest matches. Paquette points out that Ospreay was not medically cleared ahead of the cage match tonight. Jarrett says he's not worried about it while City shared his concern for everyone involved. After that, both Jarrett and Rayne expressed their confidence that Page will retain today.
Kyle O'Reilly, Roderick Strong, El Desperado, and Yuya Uemura vs. Josh Alexander, Hechicero, Lio Rush, and Action Andretti
With Taz unable to make the journey to the United Kingdom, Excalibur is joined on commentary by Ian Riccaboni. Rush and Andretti enter first, followed by Don Callis, who introduced Hechicero himself.
The action starts with Uemura and Alexander sizing each other up. Desperado and Hechicero both tag in, trading holds, shoves, and counters until Hechicero starts to take control. He pulls Desperado to the corner and tags Alexander back in, but Rush quickly tags himself in instead.
Andretti distracts Desperado and they start double-teaming the NJPW star. Desperado regains composure and tags O'Reilly in, but the sustained double team proves too much for him. He's able to tag Strong in and the faces are able to briefly regain the advantage. Things break down as all eight men start fighting.
After the melee, Andretti and Rush are back in the ring with Strong, with Rush as the legal man. Strong attempts to tag out but Rush keeps him locked up in the center before hitting him with a suplex and pin attempt. Strong is able to hit a backbreaker on Rush and he struggles to his feet to tag in O'Reilly, who stops Rush from tagging out.
Andretti breaks up O'Reilly's submission attempt on Rush and the heels begin double-teaming the Paragon member again. O'Reilly holds off strong but eventually has to tag in Uemura. The heels tag in Alexander, and he begins exchanging strikes with Uemura.
Uemura dropkicks Alexander and gets fired up, but Alexander regains the advantage and tags in Hechicero, and they begin double-teaming Uemura as Rush and Andretti clear the rest of the opposition. The heels take turns landing offense on Uemura and go for a pin attempt but Desperado breaks it up.
The two teams run through their offense until only Andretti and Rush are left standing. Uemura gets back up, clears and Andretti, and starts wrestling Rush. Uemura gets the pin with a Deadbolt.
WINNERS: Kyle O'Reilly, Roderick Strong, El Desperado, and Yuya Uemura
The Don Callis Family starts attacking the winners but Tomohiro Ishii makes his way to the ring. He and Lance Archer face off, and Ishii hits Archer with a Brainbuster. Ishii tries to celebrate with Strong and O'Reilly but Strong isn't into it.