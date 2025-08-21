FTR, Brody King & Bandido To Both Challenge For AEW Tag Titles After Dynamite Draw

Both FTR and Brodido will be challenging for the Hurt Syndicate's AEW World Tag Team Championship at Forbidden Door, after the Tag Team Eliminator Tournament final ended in a draw during "AEW Dynamite."

To get to the final, FTR eliminated JetSpeed's Kevin Knight and Mike Bailey as well as the Bang Bang Club in the semi-finals, while the team of Brody King and Bandido had to go through the Gates of Agony and then the Young Bucks in the semis. The final saw King busted open and donning the crimson mask, but neither side were able to put the other away, and after a solid 25 minutes of action things were dialed up as each team scrambled to sneak the victory.

FTR spiked King on the apron but he was not the legal man at the time, and in that confusion Bandido took advantage to create some space. FTR sought for a Shatter Machine to Bandido but he countered with a DDT to Dax Harwood and sought for the 21-Plex to Cash Wheeler, failing and then having another attempt stifled by his opponents once more; FTR delivered Shatter Machine and went for the cover, but King broke it up at the last second.

With 60 seconds remaining, FTR tried to set up a table, meaning that the fight had been taken to the outside in the final 30 seconds. Wheeler attempted to hit a tope but went through a table as the bell was tolled to signify the 30-minute time limit. Bandido delivered a 21-Plex at last, going for the cover to Harwood in the ring, but he had not realized the match had already come to an end. It was announced that both tag teams would go on to face the Hurt Syndicate at Forbidden Door, and they were confronted by the champions to close the segment.