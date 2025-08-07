Bandido And Brody King Continue Unlikely Streak In AEW Tag Title Tourney

Bandido and Brody King, the odd pairing now known as "Brodido" amongst fans, scored another victory in the AEW Tag Team Eliminator Tournament on "AEW Dynamite" over the Young Bucks. The team advances to take on FTR's Dax Hardwood and Cash Wheeler, and the victors of that match will face the Hurt Syndicate for the AEW World Tag Team Championships at Forbidden Door.

The teams battled back and forth, with the former EVPs Matt and Nick Jackson looking like that had the match won at multiple points. The Bucks attempted to isolate Bandido throughout the match by keeping King down or out of the ring.

Bandido capitalized off the Bucks' miscommunication on an attempted EVP trigger, also allowing for King to get back up. King hit a cannonball to Matt, then another on the outside to both Bucks. King helped launch Bandido on the ropes to take out their opponents yet again. "Brodido" missed their double team move and Nick hit a Canadian Destroyer on Bandido. The Bucks took out King with superkicks, then hit a TK Driver on Bandido. Somehow, King was able to break up the pin.

The battle spilled to the outside and even on the ring barricade for awhile, but Bandido was able to hit a 21 Plex on Nick, but Matt broke the fall. Bandido hit a fallaway slam to Nick off the ropes, and King flipped Bandido onto Nick, who then hit a standing shooting star press onto the former EVP for the win.