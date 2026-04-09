Don Callis Makes Kazuchika Okada And Konosuke Takeshita Team At AEW Dynasty

After The Young Bucks ran out to help Jack Perry, Bandido, and Darby Allin following their match against The Don Callis Family on "AEW Dynamite," Callis himself revealed that two members of his family will be taking on the former AEW World Tag Team Champions at Dynasty. Earlier in the night, it was revealed now former-TNT Champion Kyle Fletcher is out of action, and Callis explained his original plan was to have Fletcher and Kazuchika Okada, "ProtoKada," take on the team.

With Fletcher out, he revealed that Okada will now team with months-long rival within the faction, Konosuke Takeshita, to face the Bucks. Takeshita and Okada previously teamed back at WrestleDream to unsuccessfully challenge then-tag champs Brodido.

Takeshita was not pleased with Callis' announcement and said he wants to challenge Okada for his AEW International Championship. Callis said that was fine, and as long as they work together, Takeshita can challenge Okada at Double or Nothing in May to get the fight "out of their systems." Callis said no one was leaving the family, however.