Brodido Retain Tag Titles At AEW WrestleDream 2025 As Fractures Deepen Within DCF

Brodido retained their World Tag Team Championship over the Don Callis Family pairing of Konosuke Takeshita and Kazuchika Okada at AEW WrestleDream.

Brodido were due to face the team of the AEW Unified Champion and the IWGP World Heavyweight Champion after they lost a "Double-Jeopardy" Eliminator match on "AEW Dynamite." Takeshita and Okada were looking to put their differences aside and bring more gold to the Don Callis Family.

Bandido was quickly isolated by the pair of Takeshita and Okada, with Brody King finding his way into things through hot tags and ensuing periods of dominance. However, for a period of time both Okada and Takeshita hit their strides, though working on their own with a respective competitor, once more isolating Bandido in the ring.

That advantage came to an end arguably at their own hands, with Takeshita turning his focus away from King and getting involved with Bandido, then shifting his focus to his own partner as King fought back into things with yet another hot tag.

After an exchange of near-falls and Takeshita barely remaining in the match off a Shooting Star Press, he had Bandido back in the ring and started to tear at the kinesiology tape-wrapped shoulder and set up for the finish; Okada tagged himself in, going for the Rainmaker but getting reversed as Takeshita refused to help and left the ring. King and Bandido then isolated Okada in the corner to fire off some chops, dropping him with a knee-to-Gonzo Bomb before Takeshita finally broke the fall.

King suplexed Takeshita, who had held onto Okada to try and anchor him in pulling Bandido from the ropes, thus sending all three men crashing to the canvas. Okada hit the Rainmaker to Takeshita, grinning after the fact and mockingly apologizing before turning into Bandido. Bandido looked for the 21-Plex, but couldn't get Okada up with his bad shoulder. King entered the ring to help him, and finally with a one-armed 21-Plex Bandido put Okada away for the title retention.