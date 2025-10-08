Don Callis Family Earn AEW World Tag Title Match In Double Jeopardy Eliminator

Konosuke Takeshita and AEW Unified Champion Kazuchika Okada are the furthest thing from friends, but after the two Japanese stars scored a win over Brodido in a Double Jeopardy Eliminator match on Tuesday's special edition of "AEW Dynamite: Title Tuesday," they must try to put their differences aside for the sake of their AEW World Tag Team Championship match at WrestleDream.

Takeshita and Okada's bad blood ran high during their match against Brodido, and the synergized tag team took full advantage of the two star's chest-to-chest tensions in Tuesday's match. What would normally have been an easy match for performers of Takeshita and Okada's reputations was a hard-fought match, as Brody King and Bandido overwhelmed each man with their tandem offense.

After over ten minutes of 2-on-1 fighting, Tuesday's Double Jeopardy Eliminator match climaxed when Takeshita and Bandido found themselves locked up in intense action. Bandido braved the pain of a healing dislocated shoulder to hoist Takeshita for an X Knee. When Bandido looked to follow things up with an 21-Plex, however, his body failed him, allowing Takeshita to capitalize with a Poisonrana. Takeshita revved himself up in the corner, but a glory-hungry Okada tagged himself in to land the Rainmaker on Bandido for the win. Takeshita hesitated on the ropes before reluctantly joining Okada for the traditional victors' hand-raise, only to shove the AEW Unified Champion towards the ropes as the two of them walked separately to the backstage area.

Takeshita and Okada are now the Number One Contenders for Brodido's AEW World Tag Team Championships, and will be competing for tag team gold at WrestleDream. The match joins a litany of high-profile contests, with an AEW Men's World Championship defense, an AEW TNT Championship defense, and an AEW Women's World Championship defense scheduled for the St. Louis crowd, come October 18.