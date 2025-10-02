Toni Storm Throws Down Gauntlet To AEW Women's World Champion

Time is said to heal all wounds, but "Timeless" Toni Storm is not interested in letting Toronto's pains scar over. On Wednesday's edition of "AEW Dynamite," the vintage starlet returned to Hollywood (Florida), and, after scoring a win against Tay Melo, took to the microphone to demand a rematch from new AEW Women's World Champion, Kris Statlander.

After putting away Melo with a Storm Zero, Storm knelt in the ring to address the crowd in a post-match promo. Storm recalled the moment she lost the women's world title to Statlander, saying that she did not hear victory nor loss, but, rather, "nothing." Storm acknowledged Statlander as a "glorious champion" in the aftermath of her defeat, but announced that she was still not finished with the former alien-turned-champion. The crowd roared with approval, prompting Storm to lay down the challenge for a singles match against Statlander.

"You name the time! You name the place!" Storm shouted. "And I will be...!"

Storm's voice trailed off before she visibly deflated, her identity crisis evident. Later in the night, Statlander accepted Storm's challenge ahead of her Mixed Tag Team Match against Wheeler Yuta and Marina Shafir to worry about later Wednesday night.

"All this time has passed, and we have never wrestled one on one," Statlander said. "But you know who I am: a fighting champion, a supreme being — a cosmic killer! So, if you want the answers you're looking for, let's do this, for the AEW Women's World Championship, at WrestleDream."

The record-breaking four-time AEW Women's World Champion is attempting to navigate her career without gold after she was dethroned in a huge upset at All Out 2025, where explosive tensions between contenders Thekla and Jamie Hayter led to a rare Storm loss via flash pin. Storm is now set to be the champion's second challenger after Mina Shirakawa, who unsuccessfully challenged for the world title on the September 24 episode of "Dynamite." Storm's previous title reign was capped at 217 days.