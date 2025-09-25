Kris Statlander Retains AEW Women's Title, Gives Answer To Death Riders

One of the biggest shocks of AEW's All Out pay-per-view on September 20 was the crowning of a new AEW Women's World Champion in the form of Kris Statlander. She pinned "Timeless" Toni Storm to win her first world title, but Storm's good friend, current Interim ROH Women's World Television Champion Mina Shirakawa, wanted revenge on Statlander and faced her for the AEW Women's World Championship on the September 24 edition of "AEW Dynamite." However, despite her best efforts, Shirakawa couldn't get the job done, and Statlander made her first defense of her title in the "Dynamite" main event, while also letting the Death Riders know what she thought of their efforts to recruit her.

Starting off with both women landing big moves to try and gain an advantage, with Statlander hitting a standing Moonsault and Shirakawa hitting a Russian Leg Sweep. Two sets of punches in the corner were followed up by Shirakawa taking control by focusing on the knee, slamming the champion into the floor and the ring steps before landing a Corkscrew Splash over the ring steps, but Statlander got herself back into the match as the match went to a commercial.

Statlander showcased her strength with a long standing vertical Suplex, and her power with a huge chop and punches in the corner. The champion stayed in control as the commercial break ended, but Shirakawa started her comeback with a Huricanrana, a Slingblade, and a swinging DDT. The challenger even managed to avoid Statlander from making her own comeback, but the champion did get herself back into things with a big Michinoku Driver. Two Dragon Screw Leg Whips and an avalanche Slingblade kept Shirakawa on top as the bout entered the closing stages, and she looked to finish things with a rolling elbow, a spinning back fist, and a Figure Four Leg Lock, but Statlander managed to get to the ropes. Shirakawa's strikes looked to have Statlander ready for another Figure Four, but the champion kicked her out of position, and managed to lock Shirakawa in the Seatbelt for the victory.

After the match, the Death Riders came out to congratulate Statlander on retaining her title, with Jon Moxley even making an appearance for the first time since his Coffin Match with Darby Allin at All Out. Statlander reluctantly gave Wheeler Yuta a hug, much to the disappointment of Harley Cameron who looked like she was in trouble, but Statlander hit Yuta with a short-armed Lariat and escaped through the crowd with Cameron, flipping Moxley off in the process.