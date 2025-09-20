Kris Statlander Pins Toni Storm, Wins AEW Women's World Title In All Out 2025 Upset

Kris Statlander defeated Toni Storm, as well as Thekla and Jamie Hayter, to capture the AEW Women's World Championship at All Out in Toronto.

Statlander was challenging for the title for the first time in four years, having been invited into the match alongside her fellow challengers directly by the champion, and produced an upset over Storm with a Seatbelt cover for the winning pinfall.

The match itself saw Hayter zero in on Storm, the woman that had beaten her for the title at Double or Nothing 2023 in three minutes, in her first opportunity for the title since returning to action; Thekla would play spoiler for much of the bout, with Statlander, Hayter, and Storm wailing away at one another and the "Toxic Spider" finding her opportunities as and when they arose.

One such opportunity came at the closing stretch, with Thekla locking in a tight Manji Gatame on Storm, forcing the champion to try and roll her opponent up onto her shoulders, and when that failed scrambling to the ropes.

Hayter, on the apron, pulled Thekla out of the ring and thus broke up the submission, leading to Thekla hitting a spear to Hayter to cast them both off the apron and onto the floor. In doing so, Statlander and Storm were left in the ring, exchanging grapples and attempted covers before Statlander finally got the Seatbelt hold in for the three-count.

Storm's record fourth reign with the title now comes at an end in her seventh defense after 217 days, having dethroned Mariah May in February in the first place.