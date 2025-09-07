AEW Collision Adds Coffin Match, Women's World Title Four-Way To All Out Toronto PPV
Jon Moxley promised to put Darby Allin in the ground when they meet at AEW All Out in Toronto.
Since making his return to AEW at All In Texas and ultimately aiding "Hangman" Adam Page in dethroning Moxley as AEW World Champion, Allin has been a thorn in the side of the Death Riders even further by teaming with Will Ospreay, Swerve Strickland, and the Golden Lovers against Moxley, the Riders, and the Young Bucks in a Lights Out Cage match at Forbidden Door, and then once more by overcoming Moxley's enforcer Claudio Castagnoli in a Falls Count Anywhere match. All while calling for a match with Moxley which had until this point been denied.
That changed during "AEW Collision," with Moxley cutting a backstage promo following his earlier victory over Daniel Garcia. He said that he wanted Allin to fall in line with his vision and stand beside him, but in the absence of that and his persistence in foiling the Death Riders, he would take care of Allin himself at All Out in two weeks; he closed by promising that he would put Allin in the ground, which was then followed through with the announcement that theirs would be a Coffin Match.
"At #AEWAllOut, I'm going to put you IN THE GROUND!"


Allin has yet to beat Moxley in their four one-on-one matches since 2019, having most recently faced him during "Dynamite Grand Slam" last year for the opportunity to face Bryan Danielson for the AEW World title.
Toni Storm set her own All Out title match up
Toni Storm set her own match up in a bid to "get nuts" after her trios win alongside Kris Statlander and Harley Cameron over the Triangle of Madness.
With Statlander picking up the win by using the straitjacket pin, notably used by Wheeler Yuta, the trio of Thekla, Skye Blue, and Julia Hart sought to continue the action in a post-match beatdown. Jamie Hayter emerged to take out the pair of Hart and Blue on the entrance ramp, running into the ring to get into another exchange with Thekla and getting the better of her rival.
"Timeless" Toni Storm wants a 4-Way at #AEWAllOut!


Storm then burst back into the ring, title in-hand and asked everyone if they wanted to get nuts, to which everyone said yes and she then proceeded to elaborate on what getting nuts meant; Storm, Hayter, Statlander, and Thekla for the AEW Women's World Championship at All Out in Toronto.
The incumbent four-way is due to be Storm's sixth title defense in what has been, at the time of writing, a 204 day title reign, having re-captured it from Mariah May – "WWE NXT" star Blake Monroe – at Grand Slam Australia in February. It also looks to be the first match for Hayter since May, having been briefly sidelined and returning at Forbidden Door.