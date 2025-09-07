AEW Collision Adds Coffin Match, Women's World Title Four-Way To All Out Toronto PPV

Jon Moxley promised to put Darby Allin in the ground when they meet at AEW All Out in Toronto.

Since making his return to AEW at All In Texas and ultimately aiding "Hangman" Adam Page in dethroning Moxley as AEW World Champion, Allin has been a thorn in the side of the Death Riders even further by teaming with Will Ospreay, Swerve Strickland, and the Golden Lovers against Moxley, the Riders, and the Young Bucks in a Lights Out Cage match at Forbidden Door, and then once more by overcoming Moxley's enforcer Claudio Castagnoli in a Falls Count Anywhere match. All while calling for a match with Moxley which had until this point been denied.

That changed during "AEW Collision," with Moxley cutting a backstage promo following his earlier victory over Daniel Garcia. He said that he wanted Allin to fall in line with his vision and stand beside him, but in the absence of that and his persistence in foiling the Death Riders, he would take care of Allin himself at All Out in two weeks; he closed by promising that he would put Allin in the ground, which was then followed through with the announcement that theirs would be a Coffin Match.

"At #AEWAllOut, I'm going to put you IN THE GROUND!"

Allin has yet to beat Moxley in their four one-on-one matches since 2019, having most recently faced him during "Dynamite Grand Slam" last year for the opportunity to face Bryan Danielson for the AEW World title.