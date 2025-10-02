AEW World Champion Makes Huge WrestleDream Challenge: 'I Will Ruin Your Life'

AEW Men's World Champion Hangman Page wasn't able to enjoy the celebrations surrounding the sixth anniversary edition of "AEW Dynamite" on October 1 due to what happened after his match, and has issued a big challenge for the upcoming WrestleDream pay-per-view on October 18 because of it.

During their trios match against the Death Riders, Page and Samoa Joe seemingly got in each other's way on more than one occasion as Powerhouse Hobbs had to play peacemaker. Once Page pinned Claudio Castagnoli, he handed Hobbs and Joe their AEW World Trios Championship titles, but Joe didn't like Page's attitude and got in his face. This then prompted security to hit the ring before things got out of hand, but that didn't stop Page and Joe from trying to swing for each other as a mass brawl ensued.

Coming out of the commercial break, Page was asked backstage by Renee Paquette about the post-match skirmish, to which the AEW Men's World Champion said that out of all of the things that Joe had to say to him, it was the words "you never beat me," referring to the fact that Page never pinned Joe for the title back in 2024, that stuck with him. Page believes that the tension between himself and Joe is because of the AEW Men's World Championship and how Joe doesn't feel like Page would be the champion if Joe had anything to do with it. This led Page to issue a challenge to Joe for a title match at WrestleDream, and that if he ever threw another "b**chfest" again, he would ruin Joe's life.

Later on in the show, Joe responded to Page's challenge by telling him that Page has never been better than him a day in his life, with the match being made official immediately after.

Joe has already forced Page to submit on pay-per-view once before, choking him out at the 2024 Revolution event in a three-way match that also featured Swerve Strickland. However, the two men meeting one-on-one will prove to be a very different story.