AEW Announces Date And Location For WrestleDream 2025 PPV

All Elite Wrestling have officially announced the return of the WrestleDream pay-per-view for October 2025, but with one major difference from the previous two instalments; it won't be taking place in Washington.

After the 2023 and 2024 events were held in Seattle and Tacoma, Washington respectively, AEW have confirmed that the 2025 WrestleDream pay-per-view will take place on Saturday, October 18, at the Chaifetz Arena in St. Louis, Missouri. AEW President Tony Khan spoke to the "St. Louis Business Journal" following the announcement to express his excitement about returning to the Gateway to the West. "The city has hosted an impressive list of iconic wrestling events through the years, and we look forward to WrestleDream becoming another chapter in St. Louis wrestling history." Tickets for the show will go on sale on Monday, July 28 at 10AM CT, with pre-sales starting on July 24, and a Premium Early Access sale beginning on July 22.

The announcement also means that AEW will be hosting a pay-per-view in the Chaifetz Arena for the second consecutive year, as the inaugural Dynasty event which saw Will Ospreay defeat Bryan Danielson and Swerve Strickland win the AEW World Championship, also took place at the venue. In total, the Chaifetz Arena has already held 10 different AEW events on six different dates, which includes the 2022 Road Rager edition of "AEW Dynamite," the 2024 Winter is Coming edition of "AEW Collision," and the episode of "AEW Rampage" in 2021 where CM Punk and Eddie Kingston had their now iconic promo battle, which resulted in their match at that year's Full Gear event being made official.

As for WrestleDream, the two previous installments have already given fans some very memorable moments. The inaugural event in 2023 saw the AEW debut of Adam "Cope" Copeland, the first chapter in the Swerve Strickland/Hangman Page rivalry, and a technical dream match between Bryan Danielson and Zack Sabre Jr.. One year later, the second event saw the end of Danielson's full-time career when he lost the AEW World Championship to Jon Moxley, while Konosuke Takeshita won the AEW International Championship.