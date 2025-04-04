AEW Dynasty 2024: One Year Later

One year on from the inaugural AEW Dynasty pay-per-view, a lot of moments from this show still get talked about extensively. Will Ospreay and Bryan Danielson's dream match, Swerve Strickland winning the AEW World Championship, Willow Nightingale's crowning moment as AEW TBS Champion, all big moments that are fondly remembered. Because of this, and much like a lot of AEW pay-per-views, a number of high quality moments and matches are forgotten, not because they aren't good, but due to the fact that they have exceptional company. Roderick Strong vs. Kyle O'Reilly for the AEW International Championship is one of those matches.

For context, O'Reilly had only just returned from a career threatening neck injury, with this match being his most high-profile bout in nearly two years. As for Strong, he had just dethroned Orange Cassidy to become champion, he was the workhorse of The Undisputed Kingdom, and was already making a case as a dark horse in the race to become the in-ring wrestler of the year. These two know each other so well that it's almost impossible to imagine them having a bad match as their chemistry is off the charts when firing on all cylinders, and all of the cylinders were firing in this one.

This was a match that was straight out of the early 2010s Ring of Honor archives. Two guys with distinct in-ring styles that gel so well, with Strong leaning heavily into his "Messiah of the Backbreaker" bag and O'Reilly getting back into his "Violent Artist" persona, landing big bombs and exchanging holds with a crispness that only two guys like Strong and O'Reilly can do given how many years they've spent around each other. Given everything the St. Louis crowd had seen already on this show (Kazuchika Okada vs. PAC, Willow Nightingale winning the AEW TBS Championship, Adam Copeland not getting pinned clean again), it's fair to say that Strong and O'Reilly had an uphill battle of getting the crowd into it for the fourth match in a row, but they kept a consistent pace from the opening bell that the fans in attendance simply couldn't ignore, and by the end of it, I was personally hoping we could see a lot more bouts like this one.

Being fully transparent, the finish does take a little of the match's shine away from it, with Wardlow just turning up like "hey guys did I miss anything?" Is that enough for this match to be confined to the realm of forgotten favorites? Potentially, but I don't think it takes enough from it to the point where I see no one praising this as one of the better matches of a show full of excellent moments. In a vacuum, it's a very recommendable match that anyone who is a fan of the technical work-rate side of wrestling should watch, and as the one year anniversary of this match rapidly approaches, I think it's only right that it gets the flowers that it has never fully received.

