AEW's Julia Hart Details Recovery From 2024 Shoulder Injury

In the lead-up to AEW Dynasty, Julia Hart reportedly sustained a shoulder injury. Still, the now former TBS Champion worked through it in order to defend her title, albeit unsuccessfully, against Willow Nightingale at the respective pay-per-view in April 2024. In a new interview with Denise Salcedo, Hart opened up about her injury and the subsequent recovery that came with it following her eventual surgery.

"I tore my labrum in my right shoulder, that was the injury," Hart said. "I had surgery and then recovery was about three-ish months. Then I was pretty good around 3 months at the end of September. I could have technically came back if I wanted to, but it was just better that I wait and make sure that I'm a thousand percent ready to come back in the ring, especially because I've never been out with injury before. I was like 'Oh gosh, that's never happened to me, so I wonder what it's like coming back.' Then I get to work with Jamie Hayter as the first person coming back, who's an amazing opponent and super hard-hitting. I was like 'This is going to be really intense especially for my first match back.'"

Back in September 2024, reports indicated that Hart appeared backstage at an episode of "AEW Dynamite." It wasn't until November, however, that AEW began teasing Hart's return, courtesy of vignettes pointing to former AEW Women's Champion Jamie Hayter as her first target. The House of Black member later laid out Hayter on the December 14 episode of "AEW Collision" following her match with Nightingale. Three weeks later, Hart and Hayter met again, this time for the latter's official in-ring return.

"[It was all about] just really preparing, getting in the ring as much as I could, working out as much as I could, doing cardio leading to the match, and getting ready," Hart added.

