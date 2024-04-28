Former AEW Champion Dealing With Injury

The injury list for All Elite Wrestling has just gotten a little bit larger as it has been confirmed that a former champion has been sidelined for the foreseeable future.

Fightful Select has learned that former AEW TBS Champion Julia Hart is set to be out of action for an undisclosed amount of time. Hart had been out of action during the build up to AEW Revolution in March, but did make it back in time to be featured on the Zero Hour pre-show. However, Hart picked up another injury in the lead-up to her match with Willow Nightingale at AEW Dynasty, which not only saw Hart drop the belt to Nightingale, but was the short match on the entire card by some margin. Hart is not planned to be on TV for a while as early indications have pointed Hart needing surgery, but that has not been confirmed as of yet.

Advertisement

Hart isn't the only former champion dealing with a serious injury. On the April 24 edition of "AEW Dynamite" during his IWGP World Heavyweight Championship match with Jon Moxley, former AEW TNT Champion Powerhouse Hobbs suffered a knee injury, which Bryan Alvarez of Wrestling Observer Radio confirmed the following day. Fightful Select has learned that Hobbs' injury is in fact a serious one and that he will be out of action for the foreseeable future.

Hobbs and Hart join a variety of AEW stars on the shelf such as Kenny Omega, MJF, and Dr. Britt Baker, D.M.D., all of which AEW President Tony Khan hopes to have back in the near future. Omega will be the first major star to return to the company as he will make a special appearance in his hometown of Winnipeg on the May 1 edition of "AEW Dynamite."

Advertisement