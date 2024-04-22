Tony Khan Addresses Recent Absences, Potential Returns Of MJF And Other Top AEW Stars

AEW Dynasty is in the books and fans are still buzzing over what transpired in St. Louis. Swerve Strickland became the AEW World Champion, Jack Perry made his shocking return to the company, and Will Ospreay was victorious in his dream match with Bryan Danielson. What many people find most impressive is how AEW put on such a show while having such an extensive injury list. One of the names at the top of that list is former AEW World Champion MJF, who Tony Khan said in the post-show media scrum would be a great addition to the roster when he eventually returns.

"MJF is one of the biggest stars in AEW. I haven't seen him in recent months and I would love to get MJF back here soon, sooner than later, like really soon. We've got so many great things happening and I think that would be really additive. He's one of our great wrestlers and we've had great things happening in AEW lately."

Meanwhile, Kenny Omega is still on the shelf with diverticulitis, and Khan is optimistic he can make a special appearance in his hometown later this year despite his illness. "Going back to Winnipeg, it would be great, even if he can't return, to see Kenny Omega. I think that would be pretty awesome for the fans up there, so that's still something I am optimistic [about]. Hopefully, we can do that."

Finally, there's Dr. Britt Baker D.M.D., who Khan would also like to have back in AEW sooner rather than later. "The sooner she's back, the better. She's a great world champion for us and a great representative of AEW. We've missed her and that would be tremendous."

