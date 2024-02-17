Update On When Julia Hart Might Return To Action In AEW

Julia Hart has not wrestled in AEW since mid-January, and it was subsequently reported that she had sustained an injury defending her TBS title against Anna Jay. It was said she had creative pitches awaiting her clearance. In an update on the matter, Fightful Select reports sources in AEW say her injury is not expected to be long-term, but she is unlikely to be cleared for in-ring action in February.

Hart has been the TBS Champion since defeating Kris Statlander at Full Gear in November, but time is ticking if she is to defend her title at the Revolution pay-per-view on March 4. The exact nature of her injury is yet unrevealed. Also reported to be on the injured list is ROH Pure Champion Wheeler Yuta, sidelined since January, though positively he is advertised for an upcoming CMLL appearance alongside the Blackpool Combat Club.

Hart has continued to appear in AEW despite her injury, alongside House of Black. The trio of Malakai Black, Brody King, and Buddy Matthews has been feuding with Daniel Garcia and FTR recently, with Hart playing a role in her faction's mind games during the rivalry. Prior to being sidelined, Hart had not long formed a partnership with Skye Blue, the latter turning heel to align with the former after spending much of last year feuding with one another. In turning heel, Blue also betrayed Willow Nightingale, though Nightingale got a measure of revenge during last week's "AEW Dynamite", defeating her in a grudge match with — unwanted — help from Stokely Hathaway.