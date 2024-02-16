These Absent AEW Stars Are Reportedly Injured

All Elite Wrestling is currently dealing with three talents who are unavailable due to injury; such is the rough and tumble nature of the professional wrestling industry.

According to Fightful Select, Jeff Hardy, House of Black's Julia Hart, and Blackpool Combat Club's Wheeler Yuta are all currently dealing with injuries. There is no word on the nature of Hart or Yuta's injuries, but Hart has been out of action since defending her AEW TBS Championship against Anna Jay in January. Hart has been TBS Champion since November, when she won the title from Kris Statlander at AEW Full Gear. Meanwhile, despite being off with an injury since a January match against AEW Triple Crown Champion Eddie Kingston, Yuta is being advertised alongside the Blackpool Combat Club for an upcoming tag match in CMLL.

Hardy is currently dealing with facial injuries and will be undergoing concussion tests following a rogue Shooting Star Press from Sammy Guevara, which drove a knee into Hardy's head. The match was taped on Wednesday for this Friday's edition of "AEW Rampage." Wrestling Observer's Dave Meltzer noted that it looked like Hardy was "knocked silly" by the accidentally vicious knee from Guevara. This is not the first time Guevara has injured a Hardy, as the former AEW TNT Champion injured Matt Hardy during a feud in 2020. The feud led to so many injuries and issues that Hardy later described it as cursed, feeling that the recklessness overshadowed the good things the two men accomplished in their heated feud.