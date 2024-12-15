Julia Hart Returns, Willow Nightingale Advances To Wrestle Dynasty On AEW Collision

For weeks, Julia Hart has played invisible mind games on Jamie Hayter, beginning with the interrupting of her backstage interviews on AEW television. Then, following Hayter's victory over Queen Aminata on November 27, an eerie spotlight emerged on the entrance ramp, teasing Hart's imminent arrival. It wasn't until Saturday's episode of "AEW Collision," however, that Hart finally revealed herself.

On "Collision," Hayter took on former TBS Champion Willow Nightingale in a qualifying match, in which the winner advanced to Wrestle Dynasty to vie for the International Women's Cup. Hayter and Nightingale battled back and forth, with the former inching toward victory when she laid out the latter out with a backbreaker. Before she could follow up with her signature lariat, though, Nightingale ducked and countered with her Babe with the Powerbomb for a pinfall.

With this win, Nightingale now moves on to face CMLL's Persephone, ROH's Athena, and one STARDOM talent that has yet to be determined in a four-way match for the International Women's Cup at the cross promotional pay-per-view on January 5. Meanwhile, Hayter will seemingly move on to feud with another former TBS Champion in the form of Julia Hart, who emerged from the shadows following Hayter's loss on "Collision."

With Nightingale heading up the entrance ramp and Hayter still in the ring, the arena lights flickered off and on, unveiling Hart standing in the ring as well. Unfortunately for Hayter, Hart's sudden resurgence also resulted in her being taken out with a DDT. "I'm back...," Hart wrote shortly after on X, denoting her first physical appearance since losing the TBS Championship to Nightingale at AEW Dynasty.