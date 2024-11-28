AEW Dynamite Live Coverage 11/27 - Ring Of Honor World Championship On The Line, Continental Classic Kicks Off

Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s live coverage for "AEW Dynamite" on November 27, 2024, coming to you live from the Wintrust Arena in Chicago, Illinois!

Chris Jericho will be putting the Ring of Honor World Championship on the line for the first time since dethroning Mark Briscoe in a Ladder War on the October 23 edition of "Dynamite" as he defends against Tomohiro Ishii. Not only did Ishii unsuccessfully challenge Jericho for the title during his first reign on the November 23, 2022 episode of "Dynamite", but the two men came face-to-face during last week's edition of the show when Ishii made sure Jericho signed the contract for tonight's match despite the latter trying to get out of putting pen-to-paper.

The 2024 Continental Classic kicks off tonight, as The Hurt Syndicate's Shelton Benjamin goes one-on-one with the aforementioned Mark in a Blue League Match, while Ricochet goes head-to-head with one third of the reigning AEW World Trios Champion Claudio Castagnoli and Brody King squares off with archrival Darby Allin in a pair of Gold League Matches. While Kazuchika Okada currently holds the Continental Championship, it will be on the line in the Continental Classic as the two people who score the most points in each league over the course of the coming weeks will secure the right to face each other. The winner of the match will be crowned the Continental Champion at AEW Worlds End, although whether Okada will be featured remains to be seen.