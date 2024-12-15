AEW Collision Results 12/14: Jamie Hayter Vs. Willow Nightingale In Qualifying Match

Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s coverage of AEW "Collision" on December 14, 2024 from the Chaifetz Arena in St. Louis, Missouri!

"Winter Is Coming" continues as does the Continental Classic. Coming off a win over Daniel Garcia, Mark Briscoe looks to pick up three more points against the Blue League leader, Kyle Fletcher. Continental Champion Kazuchika Okada will face Beast Mortos in more Blue League action.

The Wrestle Dynasty International Women's Cup representative will be determined between Willow Nightingale and Jamie Hayter. On Thursday, ROH Women's Champion Athena qualified as ROH's representative. Last night in Arena Mexico, Persephone qualified as CMLL's representative for January 5. STARDOM's qualifier will be determined after a 16-woman tournament.

Following her surprise return at the end of "Dynamite" looking like the Toni Storm of old, she picked up a victory over fellow hometown star, Harley Cameron on "Rampage". Tonight, she'll take on another fellow Aussie in Shazza McKenzie. McKenzie was part of the ALL OUT Casino Battle Royale five years ago.

Kris Statlander looks to keep moving forward and will be in action tonight. After being ringside during Mariah May's title match against Mina Shirakawa holding up various signs, we'll hear from Thunder Rosa.

Although normally a unit, there's been friction between Top Flight, Action Andretti, and Lio Rush. Tonight, they'll take their frustrations out against each other in a tag match. In 10-man action, MxM Collection and Premier Athletes will team up against TNT Champion Garcia, Orange Cassidy, The Outrunners, and Komander.