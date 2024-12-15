AEW Collision Results 12/14: Jamie Hayter Vs. Willow Nightingale In Qualifying Match
Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s coverage of AEW "Collision" on December 14, 2024 from the Chaifetz Arena in St. Louis, Missouri!
"Winter Is Coming" continues as does the Continental Classic. Coming off a win over Daniel Garcia, Mark Briscoe looks to pick up three more points against the Blue League leader, Kyle Fletcher. Continental Champion Kazuchika Okada will face Beast Mortos in more Blue League action.
The Wrestle Dynasty International Women's Cup representative will be determined between Willow Nightingale and Jamie Hayter. On Thursday, ROH Women's Champion Athena qualified as ROH's representative. Last night in Arena Mexico, Persephone qualified as CMLL's representative for January 5. STARDOM's qualifier will be determined after a 16-woman tournament.
Following her surprise return at the end of "Dynamite" looking like the Toni Storm of old, she picked up a victory over fellow hometown star, Harley Cameron on "Rampage". Tonight, she'll take on another fellow Aussie in Shazza McKenzie. McKenzie was part of the ALL OUT Casino Battle Royale five years ago.
Kris Statlander looks to keep moving forward and will be in action tonight. After being ringside during Mariah May's title match against Mina Shirakawa holding up various signs, we'll hear from Thunder Rosa.
Although normally a unit, there's been friction between Top Flight, Action Andretti, and Lio Rush. Tonight, they'll take their frustrations out against each other in a tag match. In 10-man action, MxM Collection and Premier Athletes will team up against TNT Champion Garcia, Orange Cassidy, The Outrunners, and Komander.
Jamie Hayter vs. Willow Nightingale
Before the show, Darby Allin was trying to convince Will Ospreay to help with the Death Riders. Ospreay said he's trying to win the tournament to get momentum back. After the C2, he'll help Allin if he wants it.
Hayter took Nightingale down immediately and Nightingale returned the favor. After locking up again, Hayter put her in a side headlock and tried to shoulder tackle. She tried again, but Nightingale did one of her own to no avail. Nightingale finally took her down with a shoulder tackle.
Hayter attempted a backslide, but couldn't. Nightingale tried to match her and nearly succeeded. Hayter with a DDT. They exchanged chops and forearms. Hayter with an axe blow between the shoulder blades. Nightingale chopped her in the corner and they exchanged chops in the middle of the ring. Hayter ran at Nightingale, who sent her to the apron, but Hayter held on. Hayter did a DDT off the apron. The lights went out briefly and Nightingale took advantage with a cannonball off the apron.
After the break, they exchanged blows on the ropes when Hayter suplexed her opponent. Hayter with a running knee. She followed with a neckbreaker and a sliding lariat. They exchanged blows and Hayter hit an enzuiguri and a pump kick and both women are down. Nightingale with a drop down torture rack.
She followed with a moonsault. She went for another, but Hayter picked her up and did a German Suplex. Nightingale pounced Hayter and set up for Babe with the Powerbomb, but Hayter got out. Hayter followed with a backbreaker. Nightingale finally connects with Babe with the Powerbomb for the win. She advances to Wrestle Dynasty.
Winner: Willow Nightingale
After the match, the lights went out. When they came up, Julia Hart attacked her.