Toni Storm Picks Up Midcard Win In First AEW Match Since All In Title Loss On Rampage

After making her shocking return to AEW programming on the December 11 edition of "AEW Dynamite: Winter is Coming," Toni Storm took on Harley Cameron in her first match since All In 2024. Storm walked out with the victory after a showcase of vintage Storm moves and mannerisms, but not without speculation over her memory surfacing, both in the heat of the combat and in the leftover social media smolder.

To be Storm's first competitor in four months was a tall order for Cameron, but the former Outcasts member gave Storm a fight. Cameron came out of the gates swinging, at one point pinning the former three-time AEW Women's World Champion against the ropes, whilst calling her an "idiot" who did not "remember who she [was]." Storm rebounded, and began to hunt down a victory in the second half of the match. Things finally unravelled for Cameron when she found herself in the corner, across from Storm. Storm nearly struck her signature "Timeless" taunt, before she quickly threw up rocker signs instead. Storm's followed up her signature hip attack with a sit-out powerbomb before finally landing a Storm Zero for the win.

While Storm's "Rampage" victory was clean, the nature surrounding Storm's return is anything but. Out of the ring, AEW personnel were allegedly "appalled" at the decision to have Storm's first match in four months be on an episode of "AEW Rampage," a show with historically low ratings and a quickly-approaching expiration date. Within Storm's developing storyline, fans have taken to social media to speculate on Storm's sudden and dramatic gimmick change, with the leading theories being memory-related. Regardless of her current state of mind, Storm's next match is confirmed to be at the December 14 edition of "AEW Collision: Winter is Coming," in a fight against Shazza McKenzie.