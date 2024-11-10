AEW Collision Live Coverage 11/9 — Trios Title Match, Full Gear 4-Way Contenders Series

Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s live coverage of "AEW Collision" on November 9, 2024, coming to you from the Amica Mutual Pavilion in Providence, Rhode Island!

Tag team and trios action takes center stage on this Saturday's "Collision," which will be main-evented by an AEW World Trios Championship match. Representing the newly-renamed Death Riders, the team of Wheeler Yuta, Claudio Castagnoli, and PAC make their fourth defense of the belts since winning them at Wembley Stadium; their opponents are three of the diverse and unpredictable members of The Conglomeration — Kyle O'Reilly, NJPW star Tomohiro Ishii, and former ROH World Champion Mark Briscoe. Given the main event of the upcoming Full Gear PPV, it wouldn't be the least bit surprising to see Conglomeration member Orange Cassidy or AEW World Champion Jon Moxley, leader of the Death Riders, appear before the night is done.

Speaking of Full Gear, the trios title match isn't the only high-stakes contest on the card, as The Outrunners clash with Top Flight as part of the 4-Way Contenders Series to determine three challengers for Private Party's newly-won AEW World Tag Team Championship. In more trios action, the House of Black take on the Iron Savages and Jacked Jameson, while a trifecta of singles matches rounds out the show — Nick Wayne vs. AR Fox, Roderick Strong vs.The Beast Mortos (as Strong continues to try and lure "Beast" from LFI to the Undisputed Kingdom) and Full Gear TBS title challenger Kris Statlander in action. "Collision" is also set to feature appearances from AEW World Women's Champion Mariah May, Anna Jay, The Acclaimed, and Lio Rush, who teased on social media that he has something "weighing heavy on my mind."

