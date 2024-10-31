Orange Cassidy Challenges Jon Moxley To AEW World Title Match In Dynamite Opener

If Jon Moxley was looking for a new challenger, he need not look any further. In the opening segment of Wednesday's edition of "AEW Fright Night Dynamite," Orange Cassidy took to the microphone to call his shot: in the name of preserving AEW, Cassidy officially challenged Moxley to an AEW World Championship match.

Cassidy greeted the Cleveland crowd in black denim. While he initially disregarded himself as a locker room leader, as he has been poised to be in light of the Blackpool Combat Club's (BCC) coup of AEW, he expressed his despondency in the current state of AEW. He spoke about the BCC's October 23 attack against Chuck Taylor, and ultimately was inspired by the carnage to step to Moxley and the BCC.

Cassidy reinforced his dependency on and loyalty towards AEW — a virtue, Cassidy claims, Moxley does not have. Cassidy promised to take the AEW World Championship from the BCC leader as a testament to his devotion towards AEW, and out of a desire to protect the rest of the AEW locker room from the BCC's reign of carnage.

"So Jon, you let me know. I'm not hard to find," Cassidy taunted. "I'm where I am every single week: right here in this ring, because I'm "Freshly Squeezed" Orange Cassidy, and I'm the next AEW World Champion. And I still don't need a catchphrase."

As of writing, neither Moxley nor the BCC have responded to Cassidy's challenge. Any further details about their championship fight, including date and stipulations, have yet to be announced. Moxley won the AEW World Championship for a record-setting fourth time after brutalizing Bryan Danielson at WrestleDream 2024, and has ruled over AEW with an iron grip since. Should Moxley accept Cassidy's challenge, their match will be Moxley's first title defense in his current reign.