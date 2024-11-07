AEW CEO Tony Khan Announces Mercedes Mone TBS Title Defense For Full Gear PPV

A TBS Championship match has been set for AEW Full Gear in Newark, New Jersey, where Mercedes Mone will defend one of her two belts against Kris Statlander. AEW President Tony Khan announced the match on X (formerly known as Twitter) on Wednesday, ahead of "AEW Dynamite." In his post, Khan announced both Mone and Statlander will be present at "Dynamite," which will emanate from the Southern New Hampshire University Arena.

Mercedes Moné will defend the title vs former champ Kris Statlander at AEW Full Gear! The CEO + Stat are both here at #AEWDynamite TONIGHT before the title fight at Full Gear! pic.twitter.com/5ZQNg9UXXh — Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) November 7, 2024

Statlander officially challenged Mone for the title on Saturday's episode of "AEW Collision" after defeating Mone's bodyguard, "The Brickhouse" Kamille, on Fright Night "Dynamite" last week. In a backstage promo, Statlander said that Mone acts like she's better than everyone, but she keeps herself "in her own locker room" because she's "afraid" of the other women on the roster. Statlander said she was replaying the post-match attack from Mone in her mind, and that Mone should be afraid of her, because Statlander walked in to last year's Full Gear as TBS Champion — and this year, she's walking out with the gold.

The championship match will take place on a card that also featured a rematch pitting Jay White against "Hangman" Adam Page, and AEW World Championship match pitting titleholder Jon Moxley against Orange Cassidy, and either Roderick Strong or Adam Cole (or possibly both) against MJF. Full Gear will take place at the Prudential Center on November 23.