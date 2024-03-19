Backstage Report Offers Details On Mercedes Mone's Negotiations With AEW, WWE

Mercedes Mone still has the entire wrestling world talking following her debut for All Elite Wrestling. The woman WWE fans know better as Sasha Banks opened up the "Big Business" edition of "AEW Dynamite" on March 13 in front of her hometown fans at the TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts. Mone has been seen as one of the biggest free agents in wrestling since the moment she walked out of WWE in May 2022, and new details have emerged regarding her decision to become "All Elite."

According to a lengthy report by PWInsider, Mone was in talks with both WWE and AEW at separate points over the past two years, but chose AEW for a variety of different reasons. AEW's discussions with Mone reportedly stretch back as far as 18 months before her debut at "Big Business," putting the initial discussions in September 2022. This rapport blossomed over time, and while WWE entered negotiations late, Mone ultimately decided to choose a company she saw as having more potential for herself, the current women's division, and any future women who want to get into the business.

The former WWE star is all about the money in terms of her character, but the amount of cash that Mone is earning in All Elite Wrestling is unlike anything a female performer has ever seen. PWInsider claims that both AEW and WWE offered Mone deals that would have amounted to eight figures if she worked the entire length of her contract. If accurate, this not only makes her the current highest paid female performer in wrestling, but the highest paid female performer in the history of the business. However, it should be noted that no official figures for Mone's multi-year deal with AEW were disclosed in PWInsider's report.