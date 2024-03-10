Presumed AEW Star Mercedes Mone Guarantees Eventual WWE Return In Deleted Podcast Clip

Having reportedly inked a contract with them earlier this year, Mercedes Mone is expected to make her official All Elite Wrestling debut on the March 13 episode of "AEW Dynamite," which has been specially titled "Big Business." This, of course, will mark a new chapter in Mone's career, as she previously spent ten years with WWE, and several months under the Bushiroad umbrella. But as is with life, the beginning of one chapter doesn't necessarily signify the complete closure of another.

In a recent interview with "Kick Rocks Wrestling Podcast," Mone opened up about her departure from WWE, which came in the wake of her "WWE Raw" walkout alongside her then-tag team partner Naomi in May 2022. Amidst the discussion, Mone indicated that while she may not be currently affiliated with WWE, she was confident that she'd be returning there someday. The particular line was deleted from the original interview, but was later released in a "Mack Cut" clip.

"I know I'm going to be back there [in WWE] one day, okay? So it's not over," Mone said. "Like I said, I have a lot of unfinished business in wrestling, in a lot of places."

In her decade-long run with WWE, Mone — who then performed under the name of Sasha Banks — soared to the top of the main event scene, claiming multiple title reigns with the "WWE Raw" and "WWE SmackDown" Women's Championships. Alongside the likes of Bayley and Naomi, respectively, Mone is also a three-time WWE Women's Tag Team Champion. Following her WWE exit in 2022, Mone embarked on a brief stint with NJPW and STARDOM, in which she served as the second-ever IWGP Women's Champion.