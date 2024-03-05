Tony Khan Discusses Why He Added AEW Dynasty To PPV Schedule

As the years go by, AEW only continues to grow, and with their growth in size comes an increase in their schedule. This was evident by the recent announcement that AEW would be adding another pay-per-view to their calendar in the form of "Dynasty," which will take place on April 21 in St. Louis, Missouri.

During the AEW Revolution post-show media scrum, Khan was asked what prompted him to add the show to the schedule.

"I'm of the mind that it's a very important year for AEW," Khan said. "We've got, I believe, the best roster in wrestling, and in the weeks to come, the roster will be showcased and I think everyone will see that AEW in 2024 is only going to continue to grow and build and establish ourselves."

Khan noted that the build to the event will be very special as he has a lot of things planned for the upcoming events in Atlanta, Boston, and Toronto, with the "Big Business" event in Boston already gathering a lot of attention due to the rumored arrival of former WWE Women's Champion Mercedes Mone. When it comes to the name of the show, in line with WrestleDream and All In having meaning behind them, Khan believes that AEW is building a "dynasty" in 2024.

"With Will Ospreay arriving, the quality of wrestling up and down the card, it's never been better. Tonight I think was the best pay-per-view we've ever done, and to establish a new brand on pay-per-view, it bodes really well for us," said the AEW CEO.

Dynasty doesn't have any matches announced at the time of writing, but with an AEW Tag Team Championship tournament on the horizon, as well as Wardlow getting a shot at Samoa Joe's AEW World title, there's an indication as to what fans can expect at the new pay-per-view.



