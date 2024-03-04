AEW Adds New PPV To Their Calendar, Will Present Dynasty In April

The card at AEW Revolution featured plenty of action with both the men's and women's world titles being defended, the International Championship changing hands, a car crash of an eight-man "All-Star Scramble," Will Ospreay and Takeshita trying to end each other, and of course, the legendary Sting's final match. It also broke some news in the form of a brand new pay-per-view making its way onto AEW's schedule as Dynasty will debut on Sunday, April 21st, in St. Louis, Missouri.

If 2023's schedule is a reliable guideline, Dynasty will slot in just ahead of Double Or Nothing, giving the company an opportunity to flesh out additional storylines ahead of one of its "big four" events. Dynasty will officially become AEW's 10th unique pay-per-view event, following Double Or Nothing, Fyter Fest, Fight for the Fallen, All Out, and Full Gear all debuting in 2019; with Revolution joining the frey in 2020; Forbidden Door in 2022; and All In, WrestleDream, and Worlds End in 2023.

The event will mark AEW's fifth visit to St. Louis, having previously held tapings for "Dark" and "Rampage" there in 2021; "Dynamite," "Rampage," and "Dark: Elevation" in 2022; "Dynamite" and "Rampage" in 2023; and "Collision" most recently, in January this year.